Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HCA traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.26. 1,528,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,836. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $255.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.