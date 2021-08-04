Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells 333,270 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 333,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $24,998,582.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 314,300 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $23,581,929.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Evan Spiegel sold 332,900 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,790.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Evan Spiegel sold 339,035 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $25,000,440.90.

On Monday, July 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60.

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

NYSE:SNAP traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,317,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,729,041. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Snap by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

