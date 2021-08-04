Insider Selling: Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Sells 35,553 Shares of Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alistair Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Alistair Macdonald sold 4,889 shares of Syneos Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $431,209.80.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,894. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $92.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Syneos Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

