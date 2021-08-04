Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $633,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,600,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dennis H. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Buckle alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of The Buckle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

The Buckle stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 420,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,970. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 27.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $78,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Buckle by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.