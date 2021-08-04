Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 1st, John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68.

Shares of U stock traded up $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $108.24. 50,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,352. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,174,000 after buying an additional 5,715,289 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 162.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,248,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 162.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,226,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group raised its position in Unity Software by 6.0% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

