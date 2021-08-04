Insmed (INSM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 103.03% and a negative net margin of 190.36%. The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Insmed has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.57.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

