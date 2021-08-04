Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,714 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Insulet were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.93.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $278.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.17. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $192.98 and a 1-year high of $306.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.08 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Insulet news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

