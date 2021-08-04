Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on IART. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.40. 1,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,532. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 17.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

