Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 195 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $934,954,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 35,361.0% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,295 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,379.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,463.52. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 54.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.