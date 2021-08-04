Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) by 234.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned 0.33% of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.15. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

