Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $318.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,957. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.