Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 579 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,773. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.