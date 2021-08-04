Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 17,461,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,247,551. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.01. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after buying an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

