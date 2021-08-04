Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $296.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IFS opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercorp Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intercorp Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 804.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

