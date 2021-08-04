Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.31% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 18,236.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,163,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

IFS stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $296.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.72 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 20.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercorp Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

