InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 237,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

In other news, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $90,398.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.07. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

