International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines stock opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

