International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 255 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 220.38 ($2.88).

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 174.28 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186. The firm has a market cap of £8.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

