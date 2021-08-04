International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Shares Up 6.4%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.91. 3,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Several research firms have commented on IMXI. TheStreet raised shares of International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.47.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 30.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 44.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 117,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

