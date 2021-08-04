Intertape Polymer Group (ITPOF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Intertape Polymer Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $345.57 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.91.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

