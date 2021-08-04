inTEST (INTT) to Release Earnings on Friday

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect inTEST to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect inTEST to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get inTEST alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of inTEST worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.