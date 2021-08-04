Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $9.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $990.34. 18,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,974. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $1,001.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $911.81. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $930.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

