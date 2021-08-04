Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41,864.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 256,209 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $276,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.