Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $39,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Shares of PZA stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34.

