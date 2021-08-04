Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,106,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

BATS:PBTP opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.