Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,852,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $367.42. 2,628,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,929,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

