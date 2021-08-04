Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 27,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.