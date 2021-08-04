Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of VVR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. 27,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,433. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

