Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
