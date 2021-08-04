Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.