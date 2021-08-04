Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PSCI traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $99.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.