Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.92. 103,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,109. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.51.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

