Investors Purchase High Volume of Leidos Put Options (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,078 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,056% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.63. 26,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,590. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after buying an additional 113,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

