Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVTA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.35. Invitae has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.86.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $94,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $108,008.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

