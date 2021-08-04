Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of INVH opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

