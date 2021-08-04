IOST Price Tops $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $412.06 million and approximately $66.39 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00060400 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00090593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.24 or 0.00837102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00094818 BTC.

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

