iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $91,506,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 952,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after acquiring an additional 364,754 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 20.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,283,000 after acquiring an additional 190,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

