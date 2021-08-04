iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Get iRobot alerts:

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 47,852 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,036. iRobot has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.25.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.