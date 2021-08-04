ironSource (NYSE:IS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Stock analysts at Wedbush began coverage on shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.41.

Shares of NYSE IS opened at $8.82 on Monday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ironSource stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 231,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.23% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

