iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $539,000.

NASDAQ:AIA opened at $84.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.51. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

