iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for 3.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.17. 36,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.51. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

