iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ 6th Largest Position

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,609 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 4.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 94,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Wealth CMT increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 209,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 177,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,143,514 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

