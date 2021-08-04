iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.16. 860,273 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

