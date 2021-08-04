iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,364 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after acquiring an additional 738,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,425 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after acquiring an additional 722,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust now owns 2,142,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,880,000 after purchasing an additional 750,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.