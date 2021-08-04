iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The stock had a trading volume of 34,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,715. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

