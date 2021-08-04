iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,942,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.