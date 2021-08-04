iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 140,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.73. 11,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,657. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $249.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.84.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

