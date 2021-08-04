iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.07. 21,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,987. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $284.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

