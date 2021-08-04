iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lifted by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.49 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,079. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

