iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 101.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $406,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $441.75. The company had a trading volume of 268,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $430.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

