iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $441.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

