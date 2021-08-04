iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,636 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,073,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,652,000 after buying an additional 129,168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 447.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 883,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,184,000 after buying an additional 721,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 842,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,428,000 after acquiring an additional 365,125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $107.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.93.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

